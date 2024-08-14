In the European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta, Thibaut Courtois produced one of the most spectacular saves of the pre-season, proving why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. At a key moment in the match, Atalanta produced a high-quality play that put the Madrid defence in check.
It all started with a precise cross from Marten de Roon from the right flank. The ball travelled with a perfect curve towards the box, finding Mario Pašalić, who, in an excellent position, connected with a powerful header aimed at the left corner of Courtois’ goal. The move seemed destined to end in a goal, as the shot was practically unstoppable for any goalkeeper.
However, Courtois showed his agility and cat-like reflexes by stretching himself to the limit and, with his fingertips, managed to deflect the ball, sending it over the crossbar. The Belgian goalkeeper’s intervention left the Atalanta players stunned and even drew applause of admiration from the rival fans.
This save not only prevented Atalanta from taking the lead, but also injected confidence into the Real Madrid team, who remained steadfast in their aim to secure victory. Courtois’ handball will go down as one of the most memorable images of the night, consolidating his reputation as a true wall between the three posts.
