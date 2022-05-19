Many bride and groom want their marriage ceremonies to be unique and unforgettable for them and their guests, for this they do all kinds of things for this special event. However, there is one partner that broke the schemes and they set themselves on fire to have a momentous wedding.

This fact was recorded in a short video that caused a stir on social networks, where it became viral in a short time.

The couple’s names are Gabe Jessop and Ambyr. Both are stuntmen and they met while shooting an action movie, whose name they preferred to omit.

According to social network users, the couple decided to arrive at the altar wrapped in flames, as if the ceremony were an action movie, and thus commemorate the beginning of their love on the most important day of their lives so far.

In the video, which barely lasts 18 seconds, the bride and groom can be seen entering a garden and one of those present sets fire to the bride’s bouquet. At that moment, the couple steps forward and a spark ignites their clothes.

They run for 12 seconds to the place where they would be married and kneel, while a man walks behind them putting out the embers they leave behind with a fire extinguisher. Upon reaching the marked point, two people extinguish the flames of the bride and groom between the cries of astonishment and celebration of the guests.

It turned out that the event went as planned. The bride and groom were unharmed, the guests celebrated the moment and the ceremony went off without a hitch.

It is worth mentioning that the bride and groom were left with spectacular photos that are difficult to replicate and forget.