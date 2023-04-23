Sometimes the marriage It is not the answer to all problems, since the responsibility that it entails ends up exhausting couples and they end up divorcing. Although sometimes love does not end.

An example of this was shown by a couple who went viral on TikTok, after, After getting divorced, they became the best boyfriends I unleash a shower of opinions on social networks.

This love story was shared by the TiKTok user, Ashly Vázquez, who showed how her parents after filing their divorce showed affection like never before.

“After signing the divorce, my parents became boyfriends,” wrote the daughter in the publication that already has more than half a million views and thousands of comments.

Such a decision by the couple generated the reaction of many Internet users who supported the idea that marriage is not necessary.

“I have always said marriage is unnecessary”, “My grandfather used to say; ‘get married but for separate property'”, “The routine caught up with them but love never ended”, were some of the comments.