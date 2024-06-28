Chihuahua.- At kilometer 73 of the Chihuahua to Ciudad Juárez highway, a couple was located with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The woman suffered two injuries to her chest, while the man suffered injuries to his leg.

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the injured couple has any relationship with the reported confrontation in El Sauz.

At the scene, there is an operation by elements of the National Defense Secretariat, the State Attorney General’s Office, the National Guard, the Public Security Secretariat and the Rural Police.