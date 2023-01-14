British couple Hannah and Dave Rowett, who own The White Lion bar and restaurant on Park Street in Worksop, UK, are stirring up controversy after sharing footage of what they claim is a “demonic spirit” crawling along a footpath in the Clumber Park National Park in Nottinghamshire.

According to the local newspaper Worksop Guardian, the two were walking their Labrador dogs through the woods around 6:30 am in early December 2022, when the woman “felt that they were not alone”. Then, 52-year-old Hannah took her cell phone and recorded in a few seconds a “creepy” figure crawling just ahead on the trail.

The British even used a flashlight to try to see better. When she stopped to review the video, she told her husband that she had “just recorded a ghost”.

Clumber Park is one of the most visited national parks in the UK countryside and famous for “ghostly and mysterious apparitions”, reveals the newspaper. There is even a legend that the place would be haunted by a female spirit called the “Grey Lady” (Dama de Cinza in free translation), who would be seen wearing a long gray cloak.

Originally, Hannah Rowett took several photos in sequence, which generated the short clip, a few seconds long. It has been shared on Facebook and viewed over 453,000 times, as well as being shared over 2,800 times.

To the Worksop Guardian, the British woman says that she usually “feels things” and that she has no “logical explanation” for this experience in the park, since neither she nor her husband smoke or use a vaporizer (electronic cigarette).

“At first I thought it was a dog, but then, when I looked closely, I noticed a more human shape. It looks very demonic in the way it crawls, with long limbs. It never changes shape and if it was smoke it would change. I followed him with the flashlight, then turned to Dave and said, ‘I just saw a ghost and I caught it on camera.’ I was not afraid. When I feel things, I always take my camera because you don’t always see them with the naked eye”, comments Hannah to the newspaper.

Dave, who is also 52, describes himself as a “paranormal skeptic”, but upon seeing the footage taken by his wife, he admits he changed his mind as he would have received the evidence he needed to believe in ghosts. “I was always very skeptical, but all my hair, from head to toe, stood on end. I asked her to show me again. I loved”.