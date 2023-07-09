Discounts are irresistible for everyone, therefore, consumers usually take advantage of sales seasons such as Julio Regalado in Soriana, the Good End or the Great Sale in Liverpool, however, there are those who spend ant; for which, it impressed a Costco customer by displaying a product that everyone wants for its features.

On social networks, it has become common to compare the American chains of wholesale stores that operate through customers who are members of their price club, Sam’s Club and Costco, before the variety of products they offer wholesale, in addition to exclusive items. to its partners with Current Membership.

Reason why, members of the stores, cause a furor when comparing products, showing those with the best prices, recommendations and even the irresistible foods of each business.

It was through the digital platform of TikTok, where the account ‘@rosiehernandz’, went viral by sharing a clip along with the description: “Costco stuff I want but can’t because I have to save.”

The young woman being in the international chain of self-service stores with a Price Club format, Costco Wholesale, which operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain , France, Iceland and China, impressed by displaying cheaply priced items.

During the viral video, the client of the exclusive store showed an amazing desk lamp which, has a price of $949 thousand pesos, stressed that among his characteristics is that it has different levels of light, wireless charging, as well as being discreet due to its size, touch control and ABS + PC + Aluminum materials.