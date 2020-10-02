Throughout the day of October 1, 2020, France Télévisions mobilized its linear and digital antennas to come to the aid of the Lebanese people, following the explosions that devastated Beirut on August 4.

At the opening of the special evening offered on France 2 was presented a report from the editorial staff of “Special Envoy”, launched by Elise Lucet. Here it is in full.

The daily life of a people trying to get up

These two explosions devastated much of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 190 people and leaving 300,000 people homeless. Journalists Romain Boutilly and Baptiste Laigle gave a voice to survivors of the disaster, who are now trying to rebuild their lives. They met bereaved families, miraculous, young volunteers who are working to rebuild their neighborhood, outbursts of solidarity … but also disillusion.

Traumatized, some want to leave Beirut forever. “We have lived through many wars, thus testifies a woman, but we’ve never seen that. If I have a single chance to leave, I’ll go right away. ” Between the quest for truth and the demand for justice, these victims recount the daily life of a people who are once again trying to get up.

A report by Romain Boutilly, Baptiste Laigle and Adrien Bellay, broadcast on October 1, 2020 on France 2, at the opening of the special “United for Lebanon” evening.