Chihuahua.- The legal representative of the company AMERKA SA de CV, named MAMM, was arrested in Mexico City as responsible for presenting altered documentation to obtain a contract through public tender at the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board of Chihuahua, in 2020, for an amount of 41 million 240 thousand 960 pesos.

The execution of the Arrest Warrant issued by a Control Judge of the State of Chihuahua, involved a technical, investigative and expert deployment in real time, by the investigative police in Mexico City and Chihuahua.

The arrest took place early Saturday morning, July 27, in Mexico City, without the slightest degree of physical or psychological torture, reported the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua, in order to respect due process.

“The purpose of this action is to bring the detainee before the judge of the case of the jurisdictional body, where the corresponding charges will subsequently be formulated,” it was reported.

According to official information, the events were reported to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office last September 2023 by the State Superior Audit Office, which established that MAMM incurred, to a degree of probability, in the commission of criminal conduct, particularly, the one classified as the crime of improper use of public documents, which is provided for and sanctioned in the Penal Code of the State of Chihuahua.

The complaint was supported by certified copies of various documents, consisting of public deeds, minutes, contracts and documents signed by various authorities, to which must be added the actions carried out by the police officers assigned to the Prosecutor’s Office, consisting of seizures and police reports.

These procedures were carried out “in strict compliance with the law, and various statements were also made by witnesses who were aware of the events in progress, from which relevant information emerged for the progress of the investigations,” it was reported.

“As we have said and reiterated today, since we took over the Prosecutor’s Office, we have proposed to give a new legal and professional impetus to the investigation and prosecution of crimes of corruption in the State of Chihuahua, whoever it may be, even if they are individuals or companies that supply the State or a municipality,” said the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín.

Finally, he added that “in compliance with due process and the presumption of innocence, contemplated in our constitution and in particular in Article 16 of the Constitution, a robust file was put together with all the technical legal elements of the probable commission of a crime, as well as the mechanics of how the events unfolded, coupled with the ease of the investigated to enter and leave the country, because in addition, he not only has the economic means to do so, it is also important to note that he has no roots in this State of Chihuahua, that is why this Prosecutor’s Office requested the Arrest Warrant based on it and at all times the need for caution contemplated in Article 141 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure.”