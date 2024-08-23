Chihuahua, Chih.- The PAN representative to the General Council of the INE, Mariana Lachica, said that Javier Corral is a fugitive from justice and therefore should not be given the plurinominal senate seat.

“We have come to present documentary evidence to request that Javier Corral Jurado be denied a seat because his political rights have been suspended,” said the lawyer from Chihuahua. She reiterated that there cannot be first-class and second-class citizens in the horseshoe of democracy, as the main chamber of the INE is known. “There cannot be differential treatment,” said Lachica, after reiterating that it must be resolved based on the guiding principles of legality and exhaustiveness, since Corral’s status as a fugitive from justice is fully proven, she indicated. She even maintained that it is a public and notorious fact, “we all saw him evade justice last Wednesday, August 14 in the Roma neighborhood,” referring to the “rescue” carried out by the Mexico City Prosecutor supported by more than one hundred police officers. The Constitution is very clear in its Article 38, he insisted, which “provides that a citizen’s political rights are suspended if he is a fugitive from justice from the date of his arrest warrant until the criminal action expires.”