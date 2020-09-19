The LFI deputy of Seine-Saint-Denis Éric Coquerel estimated Saturday, September 19 on franceinfo that his party “would have done better “ as the government in managing the coronavirus health crisis. “We would have taken decisions to requisition, to nationalize. We would have made an extra effort for the hospital straight away, not in several months, to secure beds and we would have made the masks free.“, listed Éric Coquerel.

Eric Coquerel believes that the current leaders “have so damaged the State by suppressing civil servant positions in the administrations, that at one point, it feels on the ground, at the level of the money which is used precisely for health”.

We had a functioning state. By dint of having downsized, of having eliminated one in two civil servants, I assure you that we have weakened it considerably. Eric Coquerel to franceinfo

According to the LFI deputy, the policy of health constraints is “the observation of a failure “. “If there was a constraint in March, it is because we felt that we did not have enough masks, that we did not test enough and that we were very worried about the possible traffic jam in hospitals that were overwhelmed. I have the impression that these criteria have not been resolved by the government.