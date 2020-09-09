Anne-Claude Creamy, professor of infectious diseases at Saint-Louis hospital in Paris, member of the Académie de medicine recognizes that we must be concerned about the increase in new cases of coronavirus contamination, but, according to her, we have everything we need to stop the contagion.

“We are at a critical moment because the contamination is increasing and it is now or never that we can manage to brake to avoid knowing the situation we experienced in March. It is true that unlike March today we have the weapons, we have the masks, we have the tests. We know the virus “, she explains Wednesday September 9 on France 2.

Anne-Claude Creamy further claims that the virus is now circulating in a new population. “Ofthen a few weeks, there are health consequences to this increase in the circulation of the virus “. She specifies: “This means that it is not spreading only to the young population. He crossed this border, he went into an older population around 60 years with health consequences. These consequences remain limited probably because this population protects itself better. “