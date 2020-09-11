While the Covid-19 pandemic is picking up speed in France, the Elysee Palace indicated, Thursday, September 10, that “new restrictions for[aient] be decided at the local level in large metropolises, such as closing bars and restaurants earlier in the evening, or banning gatherings “. This is what France Televisions journalist Jeff Wittenberg reported to the 20 hours newspaper of France 2. A new confinement “targeted in certain cities, in certain very localized places” “is possible”, he also learned from the presidency.

The executive does not plan any news “coercive measures” for fragile people at the end of the Defense Council scheduled for Friday. However, the government will carry out a “call to order for everyone”, and one “reminder that it is in the private sphere, between friends, with family, that the virus circulates the most”.