France performs a million tests per week, but the waiting time to access them and have the results is sometimes very long. “I asked that there be a prioritization”, declared this Tuesday on France Inter Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health.

“A person who is symptomatic, who is ‘contact case’ must be tested as a matter of urgency. It is inconceivable that it would be otherwise. There is no way that they will be turned away from a lab because they are there is no room. We will still work on that. “

People who are not symptomatic, who simply ask themselves the question, “that we ask them to wait three, four, five days, do not shock me.” In terms of time to results, “This is not the black point, 80% of the results are returned in less than 36 hours. The mobilization of the labs is total.”

“This week, in Ile-de-France, we should develop antigenic tests, which are rapid tests. We have 15 to 20 minutes to wait and we have the result. It should start from Wednesday at the AP- HP. For the saliva tests, I am waiting imminently for the imminent results of experiments that have been carried out on large populations “, explained Olivier Véran. “I cross my fingers so that we can pass to salivary.”