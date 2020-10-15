This is one of the new rules linked to the return of the state of health emergency in France, in order to better fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. Throughout the country, private parties, such as weddings or student parties, will be banned, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced during his press conference on Thursday, October 15.

“The entire national territory will now be placed in a state of health emergency. All private parties, such as weddings or student parties held in party halls, in multipurpose rooms or any other establishment open to the public, will therefore be prohibited “, detailed the head of government during this press conference.

The Prime Minister gives a press conference to clarify the concrete application of the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which was decided to combat the spread of the coronavirus.