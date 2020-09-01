If a school or class closes due to contamination, “parental leave will be possible for parents”, said Tuesday, September 1 on franceinfo Gabriel Attal. The start of the school year takes place on Tuesday, September 1 for more than 12 million students in a still specific context linked to the coronavirus crisis. The government spokesperson assured that the students “can be confident. We have put in place a sanitary protocol, measures to ensure that the risks of contamination are reduced as much as possible within the framework of the school.”

>>> The return to school is underway for more than 12 million students. Follow our live

“If we have the feeling that the virus may have circulated in a class or an establishment, we may have to close a class or an establishment, continued Gabriel Attal on franceinfo. The decision is taken by the rectorate and the regional health agency at the local level. Solutions will have to be put in place “ to help parents and allow “an educational follow-up. There will be a continuity of teaching.”

To best manage possible cases of contamination, “we set up all the scenarios with the reaction and the measures to be taken if ever a case was detected in a school”, explained Gabriel Attal.

If a case is detected in a school, we isolate the student concerned, we make sure that he has his mask on him, that he is not in contact with other students. We do a test if we consider that there is a suspicion. Then, we invite the students, the teachers who have been able to meet this student to isolate themselves. Gabriel Attal to franceinfo

“We will make sure to speed up the diagnosis and the result, continued Gabriel Attal. Schools have been instructed to ensure that there is as little mixing as possible between students. In some departments, we will make sure that it is not the students who change classes, but the teachers, so that there are not too many groups that cross each other. “

Lunch in the canteen will be “by group with more spread out services so that we do not have a crowded canteen”, explained Gabriel Attal. “Instructions have been given to ensure that there are not too many students at the same time.”

If a child comes without a mask, “we are not going to send him home, there are small stocks of masks set up in the establishments to be able to equip him with a mask. We show both common sense, pragmatism and above all of trust in families “, Gabriel Attal concluded.