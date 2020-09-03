Next to Cholet, this shoe manufacturing company employed 35 people in France, and 200 in Morocco. With the health crisis, Ronan Legrand, the boss, has lost everything. The group has been in compulsory liquidation since the end of April.

At the end of March, in the space of a day, everything changed. A Russian chain of stores canceled its order due to the health crisis, and Ronan Legrand was left with thousands of shoes in stock, worth 700,000 euros. A disaster…

A month later, it was liquidation. Overnight, she signed the end of the company’s activity – but also the end of contracts for the 35 employees. Money had to be found to pay the creditors and finance the layoffs. To pay off the debts, all the shoe stock was auctioned off at a knockdown.

“The Covid has come to destroy everything”

The boss still has good news to announce to his employees: the brand has been bought. The buyer has undertaken to keep nine people across the company in France and to continue working with production based in Morocco.

For those who have not been chosen, it is heartbreaking. “After thirty-six years in the same company, when we leave on the last evening, it still hurts my heart, testifies the former production manager. Especially the way it happened … We were starting on a good momentum, and then the Covid came to destroy everything. “

Now everyone must think about the future, to bounce back. As an entrepreneur, Ronan Legrand is not entitled to unemployment insurance. At 47, with two young children, he quickly had to find a job.

Extract from “Small bosses, great anguish”, a report to see in “Special Envoy” on September 3, 2020.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.