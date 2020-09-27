As the health crisis deteriorates in Guadeloupe, thehe Pointe-à-Pitre firefighters are in high demand these latest weeks. Calls flow to the switchboard. At the end of the line, patients of Covid but also of dengue, another epidemic which strikes the archipelago at the same time. “It’s practically the same symptoms. Whatever the case, we will leave in suspicion“, explains Chief Warrant Officer Fred Laurent, alert processing operator.



Over-solicited, the firefighters of Guadeloupe are also worried. Back to the barracks, these fathers experienced share their doubts. “We do not see the virus. We never know if we are infected or not so it’s true that it’s scary“, worries Corporal Aymeric Gautier. If the epidemic continues to progress, Guadeloupe firefighters will no doubt need reinforcements. The support could come from neighboring Martinique or France.

