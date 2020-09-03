#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“With the coronavirus, we are completely rethinking our way of life, and we see the advantage of taking vacations locally …” For many, this summer marked by the health crisis will have been one of sobriety, a rediscovery of nature and a questioning …

This is the case of Morgane, city dweller since always, in this report of “Special Envoy” to see September 3, 2020. Until then, for her, holidays rhyme with “cultural stays” in European capitals. After having “took advantage of low cost flights to discover Europe at a low price”, the young woman has “change a lot [s]we behave, taking the train exclusively “.

“Strive for more autonomy”

And to go further in the ecological awareness, she decided to register for a somewhat particular internship in the southwest of France: John, a former soldier who had created a survival cell within the special forces , offers and supervises a week in the middle of the forest. Health restrictions oblige, the group is limited to five trainees. Very different profiles since the pandemic …

“There was the Covid event, the confinement, with this hyper-important need to get back to nature … John says. Which means that most of the people who are registering for an internship now, who come during this summer, are people who want to strive for this autonomy, to learn more things, to become much more autonomous. in nature, and therefore necessarily more resilient in the event of future problems. “

A village of choums under construction

At an hour’s walk among the trees, a surprise awaits the team at the base camp: two “tchoums”, kinds of huts made up of branches and earth, will serve as their shelter for seven days. A third will be added to it, which they will manufacture themselves. John’s idea is that each team build a new one for “to create a village of tchoums”.

Extract from “Une vacances unexpected!”, A report to see in “Special Envoy” on September 3, 2020.

