“The Scientific Council is in favor of reducing the sheltering period in a number of situations and going from 14 to seven days”, declared Tuesday, September 8 on France Inter Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health.

Reduce the time of “sheltering” would allow “better support from the French” to this device. “We see that a large number of French people do not respect the fortnight.” This shortened period to seven days should “absolutely to be respected. This will be the subject of discussion on Friday in the Defense and National Security Council”, explained Olivier Véran.

“We are more contagious in the first five days after the symptoms or the positivity of a test, recalls Olivier Véran. Then, this contagiousness decreases very significantly. Beyond a week, it remains but it is very weak. “