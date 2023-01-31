If you wanted to join in Need For Speed ​​Underground, you bought an Eclipse and left few parts original. You preferred to go for a green paint – it didn’t get much cooler. Let’s say different times. But luckily there are enough fanatics who keep the legends of Mitsubishi alive. Rob Dahm pays a visit to two seriously built cars.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse in this video is from 1999 and is a CSX. Under the hood, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder had to make way for a cocktail of Evo Lancer parts. For example, the engine comes from the Evo III, the turbo from the IX and the gearbox from the IV. “When it does, it’s a great car,” says the owner.

And a Lancer Evo IX Wagon with 900+ hp

In addition, a buddy of the Eclipse owner brought a special Mitsubishi Evo Lancer IX Wagon. The 2.2-liter turbo engine in it produces more than 900 hp. The owner calls the Lancer Wagon his ‘shopping car’. Not wrong. View the cars below and be honest: this is a lot more fun than the new Eclipse, isn’t it?

Mitsubishi Eclipse and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX Wagon