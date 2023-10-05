They say that the Libertadores Cup is unique for its high intensity in each match and the encounter between International and Fluminense In the semi-final second leg in Porto Alegre it was no exception, as both teams gave the maximum of their abilities to win the grand final of the competition.

In the end, the one who achieved the epic qualification was Fluminense, who managed to overcome an adverse result and ended up winning in Porto Alegre by a score of 2-1, thanks to a good performance by Germán Cano, who assisted and gave the victory to his team.

However, once the Venezuelan referee, Jesús Valenzuela, whistled the end of the game, in the technical area the coaches Fernando Diniz from Fluminense and Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet from Internacional, had a strong verbal friction that almost caused them to come to blows.

Internacional vs Fluminense

After the discussion, members of the coaching staff and players from both teams, They tried to keep their coaches away from the brawl so that the situation did not escalate and they managed to withdraw from the field without major problems.

Spicy press conference

The spicy exchange continued after the teams left the field of play. At a press conference, Fernando Diniz spoke about what happened at the end of the game and explained that the fight originated from Lucho González, Coudet’s assistant.

“I’m not going to go into that detail much. Lucho, his assistant, I like him much more. I have a lot of affection for him. I wish him and Lucho a career full of success,” said the Brazilian strategist.

For his part, Eduardo Coudet put aside the controversy and focused on the match: “This is not the time to look for culprits, neither defense nor attack. As I said at the beginning, we did not finish the match. We generated much, much more than the rival and we couldn’t finish it. It’s very difficult for me to understand that we didn’t win this game deservedly, for everything. We deserved it. It is very difficult when you lose the hope you had. We deserved to be in the final“.

For now, Fluminense awaits a rival between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras, a match that is tied without goals after the first leg in La Bombonera.

