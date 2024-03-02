The Brazilian attacker Vinícius Junior returned to Mestalla, the scene where he experienced one of the hardest chapters of his sporting career. And on his return, he scored a double for Real Madrid.

On his last visit to Valencia, Vinicius stopped the game and pointed out those who used racist insults against him to be thrown out of the stadium. With the lesson learned to be “a better person.”

Aware of the mistakes when extra-sports things distract him in games. “I'm not stupid and I know that, sometimes, I talk too much and do things that I don't have to do, but I'm here to improve, I want to improve and I'm learning,” he confessed in Riyadh on January 14 after winning the Super Cup. of Spain against Barcelona, ​​his tenth title with Real Madrid.

It was not an easy game for Real Madrid, who were two goals down in the first half: Duro Pedales, in the 27th minute, and Yaremchuk, in the 30th, scored for Valencia. Before the end of that period, Vinicius scored the equalizer, at 45+5.

As soon as he achieved it, Vinicius turned towards the Valencia stands and raised his right fist, a historic gesture against racism.

But then, Vinicius went further: already in the second stage, the Brazilian scored the tying goal, at 76. This time, his celebration consisted of putting his hands to his ears, a gesture that divided opinions, as some called it of provocateur.

