The General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions has organized the first edition of the school video contest ‘What are you playing?’, in which adolescents will help raise awareness about the risks of gambling addiction through a short video designed and directed by themselves with the support of their teachers. The purpose is for adolescents to actively participate in an awareness campaign for the general population and their peers, which helps to reinforce the objectives of the ‘What are you playing for?’ program. creatively and close to their own experience.

This gambling abuse prevention program in schools aims to reduce the prevalence of money gambling among minors, and consists of four training sessions for third-year secondary school students and another four for fourth-year ESO, with dynamic and participatory content where adolescents they are the protagonists.

Students will participate through the design, writing of the script, recording, assembly and editing, and it is not necessary that they appear in the video itself. The work must be original and aimed at raising awareness among the population and, specifically, among young people, about the problem of addiction to gambling with money in any of its modalities (face-to-face or online gambling). The contest will consist of a single winning group and the prize consists of free tickets to the Valencia Oceanographic for the whole class and, at least, one teacher responsible for the group. The organization will cover the cost of bus transportation to and from the educational center.