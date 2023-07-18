During the last days there has been a lot of speculation about the signing of Ozziel Herrera with tigers. From the UANL team they have not hidden their desire to take over the services of the Atlas jewel and even Robert Dante Siboldi affirmed that the player is of interest to him. However, the operation has not been confirmed by any of the parties involved.
According to the most recent reports, Tigres was only waiting for the outcome of the 2023 Gold Cup to be able to announce his hiring for the 2023 Opening of the MX League. Despite the fact that Herrera’s arrival in the feline box is an open secret, an unsuspected person was in charge of confirming the arrival of the 22-year-old striker.
In an Instagram Live made during the celebrations of the Mexican National Team after winning the Gold Cup, an indiscreet soccer player announced what Herrera’s destiny will be for this season.
During this broadcast, Carlos Rodríguez windowed Ozziel while they were celebrating and assured that when he arrives in Monterrey, the young forward “is not going to drink”.
This statement suggested that Herrera will play Apertura 2023 with Tigres, as has been speculated over the last week.
During last year, Ozziel Herrera played 37 games with Atlas, scored seven goals and gave seven assists.
The Mexican attacker, who can play as a winger on both flanks and as a nine, will arrive at the UANL team to dispute a position with André Pierre Gignac, Nicolás López, Nicolás Ibáñez, Luis Quiñones, Diego Lainez and Raymundo Fulgencio.
