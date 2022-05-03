Would Socrates have been less resourceful if he had been forced to zoom with his interlocutors, rather than sit down at a table with them physically? It Symposion the fact that his pupil Plato wrote about such a feast filled with drink and ideas would have been a lot less interesting. Maybe even sleep-inducingly boring.

From US research published last week in Nature shows that teams that meet online are less creative than groups that meet physically to brainstorm. According to the researchers, the close focus on a screen is at the expense of associative processes that are necessary for innovation and creativity.

Scientists Melanie S. Brucks (Columbia University) and Jonathan Levav (Stanford), conducted research in the lab and in the field. First, they conducted an experiment with 602 subjects in a lab. This was later repeated among 1,490 employees of a telecom company with offices in Finland, Hungary, India, Israel and Portugal. Both times, random duos had to come up with new ways to use existing products, such as a Frisbee or bubble wrap, a classic test of creativity.

Virtual duos

The online teams were invariably less successful at this than duos who came together physically. In the laboratory, the virtual duos came up with an average of 14.7 ideas (6.7 creative), the real couples 16.8 (and 7.9 creative) in five minutes. A jury considered creative ideas that are innovative or at least useful. Sending Morse code through bubble wrap is more creative than using it as baby clothes, according to Brucks in The Guardian† The online teams were just as effective as the physical ones in choosing their own best idea.

The researchers also followed the eye movements of the participants and tested their memory afterwards. They found that the online teams looked around less during the meeting and remembered less about their surroundings, including unusual objects such as a poster of a skeleton or a bowl of lemons. This also points to a connection between creativity and a ‘broad’, associative view.

The differences are not huge, but they are significant due to the advance of online meetings during the corona pandemic. Employees have become accustomed to working virtually and deliberate and employers are responding to this. Even after the corona measures, online consultation has remained a standing practice in many companies.

mutual trust

Brucks and Levav also examined possible other explanations for the difference in creativity, such as a decrease in mutual trust in an online environment or the inability for participants in Zoom sessions to make eye contact. For the first, they found insufficient evidence. The second, according to them, did not play a significant role.

It is not the first study into the negative effects of online meetings. One study from Swedish-American scientists to online meetings showed last year that frequent and long online consultations promote ‘Zoom fatigue’. Women report this more often than men. The researchers found a link with the stronger ‘mirror fear’ (mirror anxiety) that women experience during online sessions, because they constantly see their own face as well. Introverted people and the elderly also suffered more from Zoom fatigue.

These researchers were quite careful with their conclusions. Their study was based on self-reports from respondents who applied to the survey through word of mouth and Zoom fatigue publications.