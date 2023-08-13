Political in the midst of flare-ups, at the basic Finns’ party meeting organized over the weekend, the party’s leadership remained largely the same, but Harri Vuorenpää was elected as the new party secretary by member vote.

In his opening speech of the meeting, the chairman Riikka Purra moved as he complied by Erika Vikman The table of sinners lyrics of the song.

The party’s representatives barked loudly at the Finnish media on Saturday after Purra and the party secretary stepped down Arto Luukkanen under.

Elected for his second term as third vice president Sebastian Tynkkynen condemned racism in his own speech.

On Sunday officially chosen as the presidential candidate of fundamental Finns Jussi Halla-aho in turn urged the listeners to familiarize themselves with the ancient Chinese philosopher Sunz to the doctrines.

“The human mind works in such a way that when he hears something repeated, he begins to believe it,” Halla-aho said.

The meeting ended with Purra’s policy speech, where he spoke in some places as the finance minister rather than as the party leader elected for the next term.

Purra repeatedly talked about taking care of taxpayers’ money and the taxpayer’s interest. “In this economic situation, it means tightening the belt, mouth to mouth, humility, precision and – unfortunately rare these days – individual responsibility,” said Purra.