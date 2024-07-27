The company in whose facilities a diesel tanker exploded is under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone and once it clears the scene, the General Directorate of Civil Protection will intervene to review the paperwork necessary to operate.

The head of the municipal department, Sergio Rodríguez, announced the intervention of the social representation and stated that once it is possible, they will review the permits, in addition to the fact that they are evaluating the way to safeguard the physical integrity of both those who work there and the citizens who live in the surroundings, although he did not specify how this could happen.

The regional prosecutor’s office, through its spokesperson, Gabriela Cota Santos, confirmed the first investigations into the fire that ended with a pickup truck burned to the ground, as well as total damage to a truck with a tanker loaded with diesel.

Unofficially, social representation personnel shared that the accident that alerted dozens of residents of subdivisions such as San Miguel or San Pablo began due to poor handling in the transfer of fuel from one tanker to another, although so far the Prosecutor’s Office has not detailed the event.

The state agency also said that there are no complaints yet for possible damages or injuries resulting from the fire.

So far, neither the General Directorate of Civil Protection nor the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone have disclosed the makes or models of the burned vehicles, nor how much fuel the burning tankers contained, or even the name of the company.

The fire occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 24, in the courtyard of a company located between Nardos Street and Waterfill Avenue.

Following the explosions that alerted the neighbors, they demonstrated demanding that the authorities take action on the matter since they have generated reports of irregularities in the area, such as a constant strong smell of fuel, problems that put at risk, they said, about 350 families who live in nearby subdivisions.

