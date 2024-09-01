Colombia had to wait 58 minutes to take the lead against Australia in a tough opening match at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The 2-0 partial scoreline puts Carlos Paniagua’s team at the top of Group A for now.

The first goal for the home team was scored by defender Yunaira López, by catching a rebound after a corner kick. It is his first official goal representing Colombia.

However, the 19-year-old defender, born in Carepa (Antioquia), had already shown her scoring ability in the Colombian women’s league, in which she has scored five goals, three with Medellín in 2022 and two with Atlético Nacional this year. It should be remembered that both clubs, at that time, had an agreement with Formas Íntimas.

In the 76th minute, and shortly after Australia’s goal was ruled out following a review by the simplified VAR used at this World Cup, Linda Caicedo made it 2-0, after taking down a great pass from Maithe López and shooting across goal, close to the right-hand post of goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.

