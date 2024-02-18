There was a hot duel in the stadium Sports City. The match between Blue Cross and UNAL Tigers It ended in a tremendous fight and with a Colombian involved in the embarrassing images that circulate on social networks.

It may be of interest to you: Rayo Vallecano, with Falcao García, damages Real Madrid's progress in the League

It's about the Colombian Willer Dittawho is active in the Blue Cross of Mexico. The central defender who had a spell FPC and by Argentina, He tried to stop a fight in which several of his colleagues were involved, but he was attacked and expelled.

In the images that circulate through social networks, it is observed how the Colombian is attacked by Robert Dante Siboldi who attacks him with a kick while the referee looks elsewhere.

The action unleashed the fury of ditta, who ended up being expelled. After what happened, he decided to vent through his social networks and strongly attacked the arbitration of Mexico.

Read here: Daniel Martínez fought like a lion: he won the last stage of the Vuelta al Algarve; video

“Tonight and as always, I take responsibility for my actions and decisions.

“Just an apology to my teammates and coaching staff for the (UNFAIR) expulsion and to congratulate them for the great effort and work they all did.”

“I am not used to judging the work and much less the decisions of others, but totally erroneous situations have arisen for a long time and while it is true that there are errors and successes without intention, there are others that are on purpose and unfair,” added the central in their social networks.

The words could cost him a harsh sanction from the organization of the MX League. For his part, his team, the Blue Cross, decided to send a video to the Disciplinary Commission to prove that the Colombian was attacked without just reason

SPORTS