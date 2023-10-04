Fortress of Brazil made history by winning its first international final and after beating Corinthians 2-0 (3-1 overall), the tricolor team sealed its qualification for the grand final to be held in Punta del Este, Uruguay. However, The news was the Colombian referee, Andrés Rojas, with a controversial gesture at the end.

The game in general terms was not good for Corinthians, who found themselves greatly surpassed by Fortaleza who did not know how to suffer and managed the game as they pleased.

After the Colombian referee Andrés Rojas declared the end of the match, the cameras turned to him and the attitude that the center-back took was immediate on social media.

Strength vs. Corinthians

In the images you can see how Andrés Rojas whistles the end of the game and while he points to the middle of the playing field, with his other hand he makes a fist that shows that he celebrated something. and several people related that he wanted to celebrate the elimination of Corinthians.

Despite this, Andrés Rojas’s celebration apparently is not due to the pleasure of the elimination of Corinthians and classification of Fortaleza, but rather due to his good performance on the field, since he did not suffer with the decisions he made during the course of the match. game.

