The expulsion of Colombian Daniel Muñoz in the 45th minute, at the end of the first half in the match against Uruguay on Wednesday, was one of the most tense moments experienced during the Copa América semi-final. However, Despite playing without this key player for the rest of the match, the Colombian National Team took the victory without reproaches against the ’21’who was encouraged in the locker room.

According to the criteria of

The second half of the match between Colombia and Uruguay was marked by the defense of the coffee growers to avoid the tie, with the disadvantage of playing with only 10 men on the court after the warnings received by Daniel Muñoz for two fouls committed.

An elbow against Ugarte ended up leaving the Colombian National Team’s ’21’ out. However, despite this, The other players celebrated the victory without reproaches against Muñozbecause once in the dressing room they carried him in their arms and encouraged him to celebrate with them.

On video: players cheered Muñoz on

The celebration of the coffee growers was documented by themselves. The reggaeton singers Feid and Ryan Castro came to the dressing room to sing and dance with them, although the one who did not seem very happy was Daniel Muñoz, who mostly remained seated and reflected sadness for his expulsion.

In view of this, His teammates, including Ryan Castro, carried him in their arms and chanted in his name. to lift his spirits and include him in the celebration, as they recognized that despite the red card, his participation in previous minutes and matches led them to the final.

A FAMILY🇨🇴❤️! Colombia players and singer Ryan Castro, carrying Daniel Muñoz to cheer him up after his expulsion against Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/jrYUbaBq9L — Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) July 11, 2024

Tricolor fans applauded the gesture and said that thanks to Muñoz’s skill on the field, they achieved victory in previous matches.

“I feel really bad for him, but Without him I doubt very much that Colombia would be where it is now.much, much encouragement and Let the boys win the final for him“What a bummer to be Muñoz and to fight so hard for something and when you get it you can’t enjoy it, I feel so sorry for him,” were some of the reactions.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS