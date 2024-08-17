This Saturday, August 17, businesswomen, politicians, journalists and representatives from different sectors joined together to send a message of support to the leader of the opposition in Venezuela, María Corina Machado.

Since July 28, the opposition leader in the neighboring country has carried out a series of public demonstrations in which he requests the National Electoral Council of Venezuela to publish the voting records, which would make Edmundo González the winner.

In a message of support, several Colombian women decided to make a video: “No man has made Maduro tremble like a woman has him trembling,” they begin.

Colombian businesswomen and leaders recognize María Corona Machado and her political struggle Photo:Social networks Share

“María Corina Machado, that’s the name. María Corina, a woman of iron, who day after day shows us the power of persistence and patience. A mother who decided to fight to unite families and who decided to bet on change in her country“, the Colombians add.

“A leader who, by her example, has shown the world that those who act with conviction and generate unity are practically invincible. And it is no coincidence that she is a woman. María Corina has achieved what many have tried for years, to unite an entire people and even the entire world around a simple but tremendously powerful idea: freedom,” the message continues.

“We see with admiration the fight led by María Corina, from Colombia we have welcomed millions of Venezuelans fleeing their country who with eyes of hope dream of returning and that is why today from the regions, from the private sector, as mothers, as business leaders, daughters, sisters, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, from the world of education, We want to tell you in a voice zone: Maria Corina, we are with you.”

The video features television celebrities and journalists such as Belky Arizala, María Elvira Arango, Mónica Fonseca, Gabriela Tafur, Claudia Palacios, Isabella Santodomingo and Eva Rey.

Businesswomen such as Sylvia Escovar, Monica Contreras, Carolina Nieto, Karen Carvajalino, Lina Sinisterra, Carolina Soto, Tatyana Orozco, Maria Bibiana Botero, Juliana Velasquez, Maria Lopez Castano, Christine Armitage, Catalina Escobar, Maria Jimena Escandon, Maria Sanchez,

In addition to this, political leaders such as Diana Rojas, Angela Maria Orozco, Marta Lucia Ramirez, Maria Fernanda Suarez, Carolina Barco; and finally, athletes such as Jackeline Renteria and Chechi Baena.

