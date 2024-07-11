One of the most eagerly awaited duels in the Copa América semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay was that of the two Liverpool forwards, who are rivals in this match: Luis Díaz, on the side of Néstor Lorenzo’s team, and Darwin Núñez, on the side led by Marcelo Bielsa.

Díaz already created one of Colombia’s clearest chances, breaking down the left and sending in a cross that Daniel Muñoz headed in, but was unable to direct.

Núñez had two very clear chances for Uruguay and he missed both. The first, in the 16th minute, when Federico Valverde slipped a pass through the Colombian centre-backs. The striker’s shot went just wide, hitting Camilo Vargas’ right-hand post.

Then, at 28, with Uruguay already playing long, Núñez had another chance, after a pass from Maximiliano Araújo. He hooked the ball to get past Johan Mojica and when he kicked, he sent the ball over the goal.

Before the match against Colombia, Núñez had scored two goals, but had missed six clear chances, according to statistics compiled by the SofaScore portal.

