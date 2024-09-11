Colombia achieved a very important victory in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. For the first time in history, the National Team beat Brazil and Argentina in the same qualifiers.

The team managed by Néstor Lorenzo won 2-1 this Tuesday in Barranquilla. Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring for Colombia, Nico González equalized for the world champions and then, James Rodríguez scored the winning goal, after a penalty much protested by the albicelestes.

At the end of the match, the official television broadcast wanted to follow the goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, but he slapped the camera, an action for which he has received hundreds of criticisms on social media.

The message from the cameraman who was attacked by Dibu Martínez

The cameraman attacked by the Dibu is called Jhonny Jackson and, once the broadcast was over, he appeared in a video on social media in which he gave his version of what happened and sent a message to the Aston Villa goalkeeper.

“They blow the final whistle and as a camera operator I always look for reactions. I just go onto the field and look for reactions. I see Dibu, I see him shaking hands with a substitute goalkeeper, I think, and I approach him and out of nowhere Dibu shoots me,” said Jackson.

“I was angry, I was very angry, because I was working, just like he was doing, he was saving and I was operating my camera, I wasn’t even playing soccer with him. But I didn’t say anything to him,” he added.

Jackson sent a message to his attacker: “I wanted to tell you to stay calm, brother. In life, at some point, everyone has lost a game, and suddenly that defeat meant a lot to you, but keep going, Dibu.”

