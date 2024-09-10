James Rodríguez continues to play a huge role in the Colombian National Team’s attack. The ’10’ appeared again on Tuesday to set up Yerson Mosquera, who scored the goal with which the team managed by Néstor Lorenzo went into the break winning 1-0.

According to the criteria of

The Rayo Vallecano player has had an impact on six of the last eight goals scored by the Colombian national team, either as a scorer, providing an assist or, as in Lima, creating the goal-scoring play.

James has had a direct impact on 59 goals for the Colombian national team since 2011, when he made his debut against Bolivia in La Paz, in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He has 24 goals and 35 assists.

In addition, the ’10’ has just surpassed a historic record set by Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama. James is now the Colombian player with the most assists in World Cup qualifying matches: 11, one more than the historic captain of the national team from the 90s.

According to Spanish statistician Alexis Martín Tamayo (@2010MisterChip), James is the fourth player with the most assists in the history of the qualifying round. Only the Brazilian Neymar, the Chilean Alexis Sánchez and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez have more.

SPORTS

More Sports News