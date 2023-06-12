Footage broadcast by local television stations showed a huge cloud of black smoke as the fire broke out, in addition to the fall of a section of the road that includes four lanes on a less used road beneath it.

City spokeswoman Sarah Peterson said in a statement, a copy of which was received by Agence France-Presse: “This morning a large fire under I-95 (…) caused it to collapse.”

The Philadelphia Fire Service official, Derek Bommer, said during a press conference that the firefighters “arrived at the scene and discovered (…) a large fire erupting from a car. We do not know the type of car.”

Press reports spoke of a cistern catching fire.

The city authorities confirmed that the fire was under control, noting that the police closed the highway in both directions.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

Residents told local media that they heard several explosions.

Interstate I-95 is a major traffic artery on the East Coast of the United States. It extends a length of three thousand kilometers and connects the state of Maine in the far northeast of the country with Miami, the largest city in Florida, in the southeast.

Philadelphia officials said at a news conference Sunday morning that the highway, whose structure was damaged by the fire, could be closed for weeks.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Twitter that he offered “full support for reconstruction assistance.”