In an exciting duel between Chelsea and Brighton, Cole Palmer was the protagonist with a goal that unleashed euphoria at Stamford Bridge. The play originated after a previous action by Palmer himself, who after receiving a precise pass managed to connect a powerful shot that ended up crashing into the post. However, fate offered him a second chance just a few seconds later.
In a quick counterattack led by Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson, demonstrating his vision and ability to make decisions under pressure, got rid of the rival goalkeeper with great agility. As he advanced towards the goal, he saw Palmer in an excellent position and gave him the ball. With only one defender trying to cover what little of the goal he could, Palmer did not forgive. He finished calmly in the center, in front of a practically empty goal, securing the goal and giving the ‘Blues’ a significant advantage in the match.
Seven minutes later, the Englishman put the Blues ahead from the eleven meter, completely deceiving Verbruggen, but the culmination of the great first half of the British came 10 minutes after scoring the first goal when, in a distant foul, he wrapped the ball with his left foot and ended up cleaning the cobwebs from the goal corner seagull.
Minutes later, due to an error by Robert Sánchez, Brighton got back into the game, and right now, we have already scored five goals without having finished the first half.
