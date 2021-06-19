Al Ain city witnessed this evening heavy and medium rain, accompanied by large hail, and social media pioneers circulated videos and photos of large hail falling in the city of Al Ain, where the size of a hailstone was greater than the size of a dirham.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that there is a chance of cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rain, and active winds that raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility at times in some eastern regions, from 15:30 to 18:30 this evening, Saturday.



