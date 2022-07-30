The American “ABC News” website said that the body of co-pilot Charles Hugh Crooks, 23, was found in the backyard of a residential area in the town of Fuquay Farina, near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“The co-pilot did not have any parachute,” the source added, quoting local media.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport, on Friday afternoon, after reporting a malfunction in the plane’s wheels. The pilot received treatment for minor injuries and was later released from hospital.

The pilot was the only person on board when it landed.

Local authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.