“There is a feeling that not everyone is treated the same”, said Wednesday, September 30 on franceinfo Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, president of MEDEF, after the tightening of health standards and in particular the closure of bars and restaurants in Aix-Marseille since Sunday evening to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic .

“There is a feeling of inequity in some professions”, continues the president of the employers’ movement. “Most [des restaurateurs] played the game, they enforced barrier gestures, they put on plexiglass, it cost them a lot of money, and they are being closed while some other places remain open. “

The government justified its decision to close bars and restaurants by a higher risk of contamination in these places, but Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux recalls the study of Public Health France, which underlined that a third of the clusters were now in the schools and universities.

Faced with the feeling of injustice shared by many restaurateurs and cafetiers, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux says he “understands their distress”. However, the boss of MEDEF does not support those, especially in Aix-Marseille, who decide to remain open despite the ban: “I can’t follow them, we can’t be in civil disobedience, he says. AT for a moment, we are in a country ‘at war’ in the face of the epidemic, we must remain collectively responsible. “

The head of Medef therefore calls on the government to show more clarity in the future: “If there are measures tomorrow or the day after, it really has to be explained with pedagogy, that there be some form of equal treatment between all economic sectors.”