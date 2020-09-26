“We had to discuss these measures further upstream”, regrets Saturday, September 26 on franceinfo the MEP LR François-Xavier Bellamy, about the new sanitary measures affecting the bars and restaurants of the metropolis of Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, forced to close on Sunday evening midnight, to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The reaction of local elected officials, the fact that they were not associated also creates a distance, a rupture between the decisions which are taken at the national level and those which will be supported on the ground”, lamented François-Xavier Bellamy. LR MEP is worried and believes that “it’s very risky”, but put it into perspective: “now the government has in its hands the elements to decide, even if it is true that, as a simple observer, it is sometimes difficult to understand exactly the direction in which we are heading. The case of Marseille is one, but also in Paris “.

Why close the bars at 10 p.m., what is the real significance of this schedule among others? It is difficult to understand restrictive measures which, basically, do not give the feeling of a very great coherence. François-Xavier Bellamy, LR MEP to franceinfo

François-Xavier Bellamy pointed out “inconsistencies, including in the behavior of the government, which make it more difficult to adhere to these measures”.

The chosen one “fears a fracture, caused by the lack of real consultation” and tackle the tenant of Matignon: “We were described to Jean Castex as being the ‘Prime Minister-Mayor’ who was going to associate the territories, remembers François-Xavier Bellamy, and in reality, we realize that we are making such major decisions for the economy of an entire city which is already completely weakened simply by calling its representatives half an hour before announcing them to the general public. It is not called consultation “, he asserts. To create membership, the MEP calls for “involve citizens and their representatives in the logic of difficult decisions”.