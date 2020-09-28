“The elected officials are fed up with being taken for imbeciles, with a President of the Republic, a Prime Minister who says ‘territories’ every three sentences but who is unable to share a decision“, attacked Monday, September 28 on France Inter the boss of the Republicans, Christian Jacob, while bars and restaurants closed Sunday evening in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, to curb the Covid-19 epidemic.

“There could have been a negotiation with the local authorities, be they cities, departments, regions, but also with professional organizations in a number of areas”, assures Christian Jacob, who argues that“We must learn the lessons of what happened six months ago, that is to say a State which reacts in general panic by not involving the local authorities”. The result, according to the chosen one: “Misunderstood and ineffective decisions”.

Today, “we impose on them [à ces élus locaux] these decisions without discussions on anything, we tell them ‘it’s like that and not otherwise’ “, regrets Christian Jacob. LR boss was cynical, assuring elected officials should stay “attentive to news channels”, because, he says, “the mayor of Marseilles learns the information by the news channels, not by the direct channel, by the debate, the discussion with the Prime Minister”.