Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, assured Saturday, September 5 on franceinfo that“a quick fix” will be found in “A few days” for parents who can no longer put their children to school after the closure of classes where cases of coronavirus have been detected. “We will find a solution”, she assured.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Education released on Friday, 22 establishments and a hundred classes had to close due to coronavirus contamination. Families, and particularly single parents, find themselves in a delicate situation. 22 schools, “It’s very little because we have 60,000 schools in France. But obviously, for the parents concerned, that poses a question”, she agreed.

“We are going to find a solution and this solution will be either a form of childcare which still allows parents to go to work, or obviously teleworking if it is possible, it is the simplest solution, or, if not, a form compensation. It is not completely drawn today, but we are working on it “, she explained.

A solution that must come quickly to allow parents to look after or have their children looked after at home. The Minister responded to the impatience of the families: “Each evolution of the health situation brings new questions and it is normal and it will continue like that because even if we anticipate as much as possible, there may be times when a question is asked, that we do not have trench”, she explained.