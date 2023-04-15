Evidence emerges

Sudanese local media circulated a video of the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who was in one of the military operations rooms to follow up on the current events in Khartoum.

And it shows the proof During the video with a group of military personnel following the developments of the raging events in the country since Saturday morning.

Civilian panic

A video clip showed a state of panic that prevailed among travelers inside Khartoum Airport, especially since it was among the first sites of clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF later said they had taken control of the airport.

Videos showed some passengers taking cover with luggage as fighting approached the terminal they were in.

The clashes halted navigation at the airport, while the Sudanese army reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had burned a number of aircraft on the grounds of the airport.

Airport battle

The Rapid Support Forces said that they had taken control of Khartoum airport, the northern Merowe airport, and the air base attached to it.

These forces broadcast videos showing the deployment of these forces at the Marawi base.

With the outbreak of fighting, attention focused on three strategic airports that the two sides rushed to take control of, namely: Khartoum International Airport and Meroe in northern Sudan and Al-Obeid in North Kordofan state in the west of the country.

War fighters flying in the sky of Khartoum

War fighters flew over the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Fighters bombed Rapid Support sites.

Sudanese media reported that there were reports of warplanes destroying a camp in the eastern Nile region belonging to the Rapid Support Forces.

Quick support headquarters combustion

In a scene showing the ferocity of the battles between the two sides, video footage showed the moments of fire and smoke billowing from one of the Rapid Support headquarters in Khartoum.

Heavy shooting in Khartoum

The news started coming in in the morning hours, with eyewitness accounts of gunfire being heard in the Sports City, south of Khartoum.

With the passage of time, the sounds of gunshots were heard throughout the country.

This video shows the deployment of a number of fighters in a street in Khartoum, amid heavy gunfire.

Tank crushing car

A video clip showed moments when a tank that was traveling in a street in Khartoum destroyed a civilian car.