The American newspaper “Politico” said that a large number of demonstrators were carrying banners reading “An atmosphere of genocide” and “We stand with Palestine.” They also called on him to press for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Others were screaming, saying: “We will remember this, Joe Biden. You will not get votes next November.”

Hours earlier, in another Democratic stronghold, more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside a luxury hotel in downtown Boston to demand that Vice President Kamala Harris do the same, according to press reports.

These protests came in conjunction with the White House’s announcement of Israel’s approval of temporary humanitarian truces in Gaza.

American officials said that the “daily pauses” would give Gaza breathing room, with the aim of bringing in humanitarian aid, transporting civilians, and avoiding further human losses.

But this announcement does not seem sufficient or convincing to the demonstrators, who believe that “a complete ceasefire is the best way to achieve peace in the region,” according to what Politico examined.

She noted that Biden did not address the ongoing conflict and war while he was in Chicago.