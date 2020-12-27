#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The Canadian weather station Eureka is the most northerly in the world. The Arctic Sentinel could not survive without being supplied with fuel and generators by a Quebec ship. The magazine “1:15 pm on Sunday” (replay) had already come to the island in April 2009, in the middle of winter. The all-white landscape had a different allure than the bare land filmed on his return almost ten years later. So, nothing to do with global warming? Simple question of season? No panic then?

The high Arctic is poorly covered by satellites. The weather balloons are therefore essential for measuring humidity, temperature, wind direction and speed. For twelve years, scientist Jane Fonger has spent half of the year at Eureka station observing the weather and ice. And in summer as in winter, the figures it notes do not give rise to optimism.

“Everything that happens in the Arctic will have consequences further south”

“Balloons are launched at the same time all over the world to get an exact idea of ​​the weather over all of the Earth, up to the atmosphere. It is not normal to see this fjord if long ice-free this time of year. It might happen for a day or two, but it’s been like this for at least a week. “, explains Jane Fonger.

“I took a look at our climate data, she continues, and we have not exceeded minimum temperatures for several years. However, we broke a lot of heat records. So obviously it’s hotter in here. It’s a very sensitive environment and everything that happens in the Arctic will have consequences further south. “

