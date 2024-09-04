Russia.- A client unhappy with her haircut attacked the hairdresser with scissors in Russia. The video quickly went viral on social media, showing how the client enters the salon with her husband, approaches the hairdresser and grabs her by the hair, then grabs a pair of scissors that were on a chair and begins to attack her.

The woman’s husband tried to calm her down, but ended up with abdominal injuries.

It is also seen how the clients who were in the beauty salon leave the place after witnessing the woman’s attack.