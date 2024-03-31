With an intro style video from the famous American series “Friends”the presidential candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum showed off her three companions who are seeking a position in Mexico City and whom he referred to as “a great team.”

“Today I present to you with the epic intro of #Friends the team that will win in CDMX,” Sheinbaum shared through his TikTok account in whose video they appear Clara Brugadacandidate for the head of Government and candidates for the Senate, Ernestina Godoy and Omar García Harfuchboth former members of her team when she was the capital's boss.

While there are those who left messages of support, others in the comments on the video criticize the visible coexistence and forced laughter.

“'How barbaric, how nice!' Things that no one ever said” was one of the comments from user @netovazquezc. “Tell me who you're with and I'll tell you who you are,” can also be read from @floresfuerte0.

This video was shared a day before start campaigns in CDMX for mayors, councils and councils which start this Sunday, March 31.

Sheinbaum's “great team”

In the video, the four morenistas say in unison “we are a great team” between smiles and hugs. The presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum and the candidate for the head of Government of CDMX, Clara Brugada, appear together, hugging and laughing a couple of times. Also the Senate candidates, Ernestina Godoy and Omar García Harfuch.

The former Secretary of Security, Garcia Harfuchhe registered as the sole pre-candidate for Morena for Mexico City (CDMX) for the first formula of the Upper House, in the next elections of 2024 after not being selected in Morena's internal process for the head of Government, despite about what won the poll against Clara Brugada.

In the case of Ernestina Godoy, the former CDMX prosecutor is also seeking a place in the Senate and is part of the second formula, which is why she is paired with the former Secretary of Security.

The alliances Morena-PT-PVEM and PAN-PRI-PRD fight in Mexico City due to its great importance since the capital is the second entity at the national level with the largest number of people who can vote (in total there are 7 million 900 thousand); It is the main economic engine of the country and is also the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers.