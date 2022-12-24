The vigil led to major confrontations and riots, which prompted the French police to use tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

The shooting, which took place in a bustling district of central Paris, has raised concerns about hate crimes at a time when far-right voices have strengthened in France and across Europe in recent years.

The suspected attacker, who was injured and taken into custody, is a 69-year-old man who was charged last year with attacking immigrants, but released earlier this month.

Investigators are considering a possible racial motive in Friday’s shooting.

The shooting shocked the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked skirmishes between angry Kurds and the police.

The Paris police chief met today, Saturday, with members of the Kurdish community in an attempt to assuage their concerns ahead of Saturday’s rally in Place de la Republique.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was clear that the suspect was targeting foreigners, that he acted alone and was not officially associated with any far-right or other extremist movements.

The suspect has been convicted in the past of illegal weapons possession and armed violence.

Kurdish activists said the police had recently warned them of threats against Kurdish targets.