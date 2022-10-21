Suchiate.- A National Guard element starred in one of the most viral moments of the day when it was saved from drowning by a resident of the Ignacio López Rayón community, municipality of Suchiate, Chiapas.

The National Guard officer went to the sector flooded by rains brought by the Cold Front number 4, there, they implemented an operation to rescue those who were trapped between the rising water level and the safe zone.

The unexpected of the situation came when the man with an undisclosed identity began to drown, as he apparently does not know how to swim.

The reaction of those who were in the area was recorded in a video that was later released by Alma Espadas, mayor of Teapa, a municipality of Tabasco bordering with ChiapasThis, according to a publication by Proceso entitled “The Dos Bocas refinery “is in the water” and there are floods in 12 municipalities of Tabasco (Videos)”.

In the video, a rope is seen crossing the flooded area, a method used by rescuers for affected people to cross from side to side safely. At a certain moment, the member of the GN could not hold on and began to move his hands in a sign of danger.

We recommend you read:

It was obvious, he was drowning, so a civilian jumped into the water immediately and swam to grab him and carry him to shore, where fortunately he was unharmed.